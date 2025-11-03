Yash Raj Films' 'Alpha' Set to Dazzle Audiences in Action-Packed Release
'Alpha', a highly-anticipated action film by Yash Raj Films, featuring Alia Bhatt, will premiere on April 17, 2026. The delay allows for enhanced VFX, ensuring a top-notch visual experience. Starring Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, this film promises thrilling performances and sets new standards for cinematic excellence.
Yash Raj Films has announced a new release date for its much-awaited action-packed film 'Alpha', starring Alia Bhatt, now set to hit theaters on April 17, 2026.
Initially scheduled for December this year, the release has been pushed back to allow more time for the complex visual effects, ensuring viewers get an optimal cinematic experience.
The film co-stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, with Bhatt taking on a fresh action role in her debut collaboration with the studio's Spy Universe collection, which already includes hits like 'War'.
