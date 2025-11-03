Yash Raj Films' 'Alpha' Set to Dazzle Audiences in Action-Packed Release

Yash Raj Films has announced a new release date for its much-awaited action-packed film 'Alpha', starring Alia Bhatt, now set to hit theaters on April 17, 2026.

Initially scheduled for December this year, the release has been pushed back to allow more time for the complex visual effects, ensuring viewers get an optimal cinematic experience.

The film co-stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, with Bhatt taking on a fresh action role in her debut collaboration with the studio's Spy Universe collection, which already includes hits like 'War'.

(With inputs from agencies.)