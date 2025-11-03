Left Menu

Diamonds and Solar Panels: A Tribute to India's Women's Cricket Team

Govind Dholakia, Surat-based industrialist, plans to award diamond jewelry and solar panels to the Indian women's cricket team for winning the World Cup against South Africa. As a gesture of appreciation, he's offering handcrafted diamonds and sustainable energy solutions to celebrate their triumph and contribution to the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 03-11-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 14:58 IST
Diamonds and Solar Panels: A Tribute to India's Women's Cricket Team
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand gesture of appreciation, Surat-based industrialist and Rajya Sabha member Govind Dholakia has announced rewards for the Indian women's cricket team. The team made history with a remarkable World Cup victory over South Africa.

Govind Dholakia, founder of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd, has pledged diamond jewelry and solar panels as gifts for the winning team. Before the final match, he expressed his admiration in a letter to the BCCI's Rajeev Shukla, highlighting the team's brilliance and resilience.

Dholakia praised the team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, for capturing the hearts of Indians with their courage. His gesture symbolizes the belief that true success uplifts people and the environment. The Indian team's historic win at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium will be cherished along with Dholakia's thoughtful rewards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025