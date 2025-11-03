Diamonds and Solar Panels: A Tribute to India's Women's Cricket Team

In a grand gesture of appreciation, Surat-based industrialist and Rajya Sabha member Govind Dholakia has announced rewards for the Indian women's cricket team. The team made history with a remarkable World Cup victory over South Africa.

Govind Dholakia, founder of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd, has pledged diamond jewelry and solar panels as gifts for the winning team. Before the final match, he expressed his admiration in a letter to the BCCI's Rajeev Shukla, highlighting the team's brilliance and resilience.

Dholakia praised the team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, for capturing the hearts of Indians with their courage. His gesture symbolizes the belief that true success uplifts people and the environment. The Indian team's historic win at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium will be cherished along with Dholakia's thoughtful rewards.

(With inputs from agencies.)