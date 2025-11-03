Left Menu

International Gita Festival Unites Global Audience in Kurukshetra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the International Gita Festival in Kurukshetra, Haryana, from November 25. The event commemorates the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur with global participation. The festival showcases India's cultural heritage, featuring international scholars, cultural programs, and a global recitation of the Bhagavad Gita.

  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to grace the International Gita Festival in Kurukshetra, Haryana, on November 25. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the event, which also marks the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, during a recent press conference.

The festival, running from November 15 to December 5, aims to connect the world with India's rich cultural traditions. It features scholars from 16 countries, cultural programs, and a global recitation of the Bhagavad Gita. This initiative, driven by PM Modi since 2016, celebrates India's heritage worldwide.

Madhya Pradesh joins as the partner state, hosting a cultural pavilion. With development projects lined up, including a proposed Ring Road, Kurukshetra is poised for a global spotlight, backed by a Rs 250 crore central grant. The festival will also be held across Haryana's district headquarters, promoting international recognition for Kurukshetra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

