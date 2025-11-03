Riju Biswas Faces Allegations: Unsolicited Messages Stir Controversy

In Kolkata, Bengali television actor Riju Biswas is facing allegations that he sent unsolicited messages to several women, praising their looks in sarees. The controversy erupted after a woman publicized her messages with the 37-year-old actor, which prompted similar stories from others.

Biswas admitted to sending these messages, arguing they were intended as simple compliments. He argued, 'There's no harm in complimenting someone,' and pointed out that he often said the same to his mother. As the backlash grew, Biswas filed a police complaint, alleging harassment and breach of privacy.

The accusations include reports from models, bloggers, influencers, and professionals, painting a pattern of late-night interaction. Notably, actor-model Alokananda Guha detailed an encounter where a supposed work invitation led to discomfort, followed by messages from Biswas. Despite criticism, content creator Jharna Bhowal publicly defended Biswas, claiming he did not behave inappropriately during a shoot.

