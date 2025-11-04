Ruins and Resilience: Afghanistan's Earthquake Aftermath

In the aftermath of a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan, survivors in Samangan province are grappling with the destruction of their homes and cherished historical landmarks. The temblor claimed over 20 lives, injured hundreds, and inflicted significant damage on the iconic blue mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif, a key cultural and religious site. As the community mourns, there is an urgent call for restoration.

Afghanistan's national disaster management authority reported that early Tuesday, the death toll had reached 21, with 819 injured, among them 25 seriously. The region is bracing for rain, exacerbating the harsh conditions survivors face as they camp outside, fearing aftershocks and further structural collapses.

Efforts to restore and repair the affected areas are underway, with authorities emphasizing the critical need for international support and urgent repairs before winter sets in. The quake's aftermath highlights Afghanistan's vulnerability to natural disasters, as insufficient infrastructure compounds the challenges in providing timely aid and relief.

