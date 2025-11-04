A Majestic Opening: The Grand Egyptian Museum Unveils Treasures of King Tutankhamun
The Grand Egyptian Museum, the world's largest museum dedicated to a single civilization, opened with a showcase of treasures from King Tutankhamun's tomb. The museum is set to boost Egypt's tourism and economy, with an expected 7 million visitors annually. A cap ensures a quality visitor experience.
The Grand Egyptian Museum opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, following an extravagant ceremony attended by international royalty and dignitaries. This USD 1 billion megaproject is hailed as the world's largest museum dedicated to a single civilization.
Boasting nearly 50,000 artifacts, the museum finally displays the treasures from King Tutankhamun's tomb in their entirety. CEO Ahmed Ghoneim noted the consolidation of these historical items enhances the visitor experience. People eagerly explored the monarch's gallery featuring over 5,000 items, such as gold jewelry and chariots.
Located near the iconic Pyramids outside Cairo, the museum aims to boost Egypt's tourism industry, expecting 7 million annual visitors. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi inaugurated the museum after nearly two years of limited previews.
