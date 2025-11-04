Winter Wonderland: Kashmir's Fresh Snowfall
Kashmir's higher areas, including Gulmarg and Sonamarg, experienced fresh snowfall while rains hit the plains. Kupwara and areas near the LoC also reported snow. The weather is expected to improve by Wednesday noon and remain dry until November 15, according to the Meteorological Department.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Tourist areas in Kashmir, such as Gulmarg and Sonamarg, were blanketed with fresh snowfall on Tuesday, amidst heavy rains in the plains, according to officials.
In addition to these popular resorts, higher regions of Kupwara, including the strategic Sadhna Pass and areas near the Line of Control (LoC), also experienced snow.
The Meteorological Department forecast suggests that the current weather pattern of snow in the highlands and rain in the valleys would persist until Wednesday morning, with conditions projected to clear by noon and remain dry until November 15.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tripura's Ropeway Renaissance: A Leap for Tourism and Connectivity
South Africa's Tourism Surges with Over 1.1 Million More Visitors in 2025
China's Silk Road Tourism: A Veil Over Xinjiang's Human Rights Abuses?
Tourism Takes a Hit in Manipur as Unrest and High Airfares Deter Visitors
Land of Champaran linked to Goddess Sita and Lord Ram, we will boost religious tourism here: Amit Shah at Motihari rally in Bihar.