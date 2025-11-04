Winter Wonderland: Kashmir's Fresh Snowfall

Tourist areas in Kashmir, such as Gulmarg and Sonamarg, were blanketed with fresh snowfall on Tuesday, amidst heavy rains in the plains, according to officials.

In addition to these popular resorts, higher regions of Kupwara, including the strategic Sadhna Pass and areas near the Line of Control (LoC), also experienced snow.

The Meteorological Department forecast suggests that the current weather pattern of snow in the highlands and rain in the valleys would persist until Wednesday morning, with conditions projected to clear by noon and remain dry until November 15.