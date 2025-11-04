Left Menu

Winter Wonderland: Kashmir's Fresh Snowfall

Kashmir's higher areas, including Gulmarg and Sonamarg, experienced fresh snowfall while rains hit the plains. Kupwara and areas near the LoC also reported snow. The weather is expected to improve by Wednesday noon and remain dry until November 15, according to the Meteorological Department.

Updated: 04-11-2025 22:09 IST
Tourist areas in Kashmir, such as Gulmarg and Sonamarg, were blanketed with fresh snowfall on Tuesday, amidst heavy rains in the plains, according to officials.

In addition to these popular resorts, higher regions of Kupwara, including the strategic Sadhna Pass and areas near the Line of Control (LoC), also experienced snow.

The Meteorological Department forecast suggests that the current weather pattern of snow in the highlands and rain in the valleys would persist until Wednesday morning, with conditions projected to clear by noon and remain dry until November 15.

