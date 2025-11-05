Honoring Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das: A Legacy of Unity and Sacrifice
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, celebrating his pivotal role in India's independence movement. Banerjee emphasized his ideals of unity and sacrifice that continue to inspire and shape India's socio-political landscape. Das remains a crucial figure in Bengal's political and cultural history.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid homage to Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das on his birth anniversary, reiterating his enduring legacy of unity and sacrifice.
Deshbandhu was hailed as a pioneer of India's independence movement, with Banerjee acknowledging his influence on historical figures like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
Banerjee emphasized Deshbandhu's unwavering commitment to national welfare and communal harmony, noting his vision continues to guide generations in Bengal's political and cultural spheres.
