Honoring Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das: A Legacy of Unity and Sacrifice

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid homage to Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das on his birth anniversary, reiterating his enduring legacy of unity and sacrifice.

Deshbandhu was hailed as a pioneer of India's independence movement, with Banerjee acknowledging his influence on historical figures like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Banerjee emphasized Deshbandhu's unwavering commitment to national welfare and communal harmony, noting his vision continues to guide generations in Bengal's political and cultural spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)