Gold-Plated Kalash Theft: Key Culprit Nabbed in Delhi

In a major breakthrough, police have arrested the prime suspect in the theft of a gold-plated kalash worth around Rs 40 lakh from a Jain temple in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar. The accused, identified as Munna alias Salim, is a 23-year-old resident of New Seemapuri. A button-actuated knife was recovered from him at the time of arrest, leading to additional charges under the Arms Act.

Munna, a habitual offender, has a criminal history, including robbery and theft. During interrogation, he admitted to stealing the gold-laden kalash on October 11. The temple staff discovered the theft the next day, and CCTV footage revealed a man climbing down a pole after allegedly removing the urn.

Police had previously arrested two scrap dealers from whom parts of the stolen kalash were recovered. This arrest comes as a relief to the community, ensuring that justice is served. The stolen urn, made of 'ashta-dhatu' and containing 200 grams of gold, highlighted the thief's audacity as residents celebrated Karva Chauth.

(With inputs from agencies.)