Illuminating Kashi: Dev Deepawali's Spectacular Glow

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated Dev Deepawali by lighting a lamp on the Ganga's banks. About 2.5 million lamps adorned Kashi's ghats, including Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. A light show at Chet Singh Ghat depicted Kashi's rich mythology and culture, enhancing the festival's divine ambiance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined the Dev Deepawali festivities, lighting a ceremonial lamp by the banks of the Ganga amidst vibrant chants of 'Har Har Mahadev'.

According to officials, approximately 2.5 million lamps illuminated the ghats of Kashi, including the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, after 5:15 pm, marking the festival's grandeur.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh highlighted how the Ganga Aarti, accompanied by chants and flickering lamps, transformed the ghats into a sanctuary of tranquility. A three-stage light and laser show at Chet Singh Ghat from 6:15 pm to 8:45 pm further detailed Kashi's mythology and culture with captivating light and 3D effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

