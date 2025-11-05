Illuminated Reverence: Dev Deepavali Lights Up Varanasi

On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Dev Deepavali. The Prime Minister shared captivating images of Varanasi's ghats, beautifully illuminated for the celebration.

Modi described the scene along the banks of the Ganga as the 'unparalleled radiance' of Dev Deepavali illuminating the sacred city of Baba Vishwanath. The event, known for its spiritual significance, sees millions of lamps lit along the ghats of Kashi, symbolizing prayers for widespread happiness and prosperity.

Dev Deepavali, a celebration observed 15 days after Diwali on Kartik Purnima, commemorates Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasura. Modi's message, 'Har-Har Mahadev,' reflected the festival's enchanting divinity, resonating with minds and souls.

