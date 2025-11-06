Left Menu

Charcha 2025: Igniting Cross-Sector Conversations for a Resilient India

Charcha 2025, organized by the*Spark Forum, is set to be held from November 12-14, 2025, at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Known as India's largest collaborative convening on livelihoods, the event will bring together 120+ speakers, policymakers, and business leaders to discuss India's future development challenges.

Charcha 2025, organized by the*Spark Forum, will take place from November 12 to 14, 2025, at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi. As India's premier platform for livelihood discussions, it will gather a diverse array of thought leaders, changemakers, and government officials to foster dialogue and drive actionable outcomes.

With over 120 speakers and esteemed organizations like Meta, LinkedIn, and the Gates Foundation co-hosting, the event underscores the intersection of technology, policy, and grassroots innovation. The sessions will delve into themes like Tech, Data & Impact, and Skills & Livelihoods, exploring strategies for inclusion and sustainable progress.

The gathering promises to feature prominent voices like Amitabh Kant and Debjani Ghosh, emphasizing the necessity of cross-sector engagement for India's development. As Jerold Pereira, Managing Director of the*Spark Forum noted, uniting government, markets, and society is crucial for creating a resilient, inclusive nation by 2047.

