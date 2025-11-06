India Celebrates 150 Years of 'Vande Matram' with Nationwide Recitals
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal participated in a special event celebrating the 150th anniversary of the national song, 'Vande Matram.' The festivities include plans to recite the song at 150 different locations across India. The song, composed in 1875, is an ode to the motherland.
- Country:
- New Zealand
In a significant celebration, India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal joined members of the Indian community to sing 'Vande Matram' for its 150th anniversary. The national song, a symbol of pride and patriotism, was first adopted in 1950.
Addressing the community, Goyal announced plans to hold recitations of 'Vande Matram' at 150 locations, each attended by 150 people, across parliamentary constituencies starting November 7.
Originally composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875, 'Vande Matram' was given its first public rendition by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896 in Calcutta, marking a significant moment in Indian cultural history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Triumph: Indian Women's Cricket Team Meets President After World Cup Victory
Orkla India IPO Dips: A Rollercoaster Market Debut
Kind India: Revolutionizing Charity with a 100 Rupees Revolution
India Clinches Victory Over Australia in Fourth T20I Thriller
Auditing the Future: CAG's Comprehensive Report on Indian Railways and Logistics Initiatives