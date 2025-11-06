Left Menu

India Celebrates 150 Years of 'Vande Matram' with Nationwide Recitals

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal participated in a special event celebrating the 150th anniversary of the national song, 'Vande Matram.' The festivities include plans to recite the song at 150 different locations across India. The song, composed in 1875, is an ode to the motherland.

Rotorua | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:38 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a significant celebration, India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal joined members of the Indian community to sing 'Vande Matram' for its 150th anniversary. The national song, a symbol of pride and patriotism, was first adopted in 1950.

Addressing the community, Goyal announced plans to hold recitations of 'Vande Matram' at 150 locations, each attended by 150 people, across parliamentary constituencies starting November 7.

Originally composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875, 'Vande Matram' was given its first public rendition by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896 in Calcutta, marking a significant moment in Indian cultural history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

