Air Chief Marshal's Inspiring Call: Building a Unified Nation

In a stirring address at Karnavati University's 6th convocation ceremony, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh called on the youth to reignite India's past glory by rejecting caste and religious discrimination. He emphasized the role of future generations in building a unified and prosperous nation.

Singh urged students to embody qualities such as compassion, honesty, and integrity, while underscoring the significance of teamwork. 'We are all part of a big system,' he stated, highlighting the collective responsibility of individuals in the nation's progress.

He encouraged students to stay grounded and remember their roots, imparting the message that dedication to nation and society is pivotal. The ceremony concluded with the conferment of an honorary Doctor of Literature degree upon Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)