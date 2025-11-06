Villagers Clash Over Factory Fears in Neemuch

A significant number of villagers in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, protested violently against a proposed textile factory, fearing it would contaminate Morvan Dam.

The confrontation turned physical, with protestors reportedly attacking factory employees and causing damage. Authorities responded by identifying and booking 33 participants, some of whom have been detained.

The protests occurred despite previous meetings between police, the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation, and villagers aimed at mitigating pollution concerns related to the factory's establishment.

