Villagers Clash Over Factory Fears in Neemuch
More than 30 villagers, including many women, staged a violent protest against a textile factory in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, concerned about potential pollution to Morvan Dam. They clashed with factory employees, leading to police interventions. Authorities had previously attempted to address community concerns.
06-11-2025
A significant number of villagers in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, protested violently against a proposed textile factory, fearing it would contaminate Morvan Dam.
The confrontation turned physical, with protestors reportedly attacking factory employees and causing damage. Authorities responded by identifying and booking 33 participants, some of whom have been detained.
The protests occurred despite previous meetings between police, the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation, and villagers aimed at mitigating pollution concerns related to the factory's establishment.
