Empowering Youth for a Viksit Bharat 2047: Uttarakhand's Vision

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stresses the role of youth in achieving Viksit Bharat 2047, facilitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. During the Uttarakhand State Youth Festival, he highlighted new opportunities and state initiatives aimed at preparing youth for future challenges and enhancing their contributions.

Updated: 07-11-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 00:24 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored the pivotal role of the nation's youth in shaping a developed India by 2047 during the inauguration of the Uttarakhand State Youth Festival. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for empowering young individuals with growth opportunities.

Dhami highlighted the potential of youth, when provided with appropriate guidance and platforms, to drive significant advancements for the country. He also mentioned the creation of new employment opportunities at a national level under Modi's governance, contributing towards India's developmental objectives.

Addressing the audience, Dhami acknowledged the impact of technological progress on traditional sectors but emphasized the state's proactive measures, including MOUs and various schemes, to adapt and create employment for Uttarakhand's youth.

