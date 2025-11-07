Left Menu

Mapping Rural Transformation: The Path to Viksit Bharat

The Chaudhary Charan Singh Centre for Agribusiness and Rural Entrepreneurship hosted a National Rural Conclave titled 'The Rising Rural: Mapping the Trajectories towards Viksit Bharat.' The event discussed rural transformation, focusing on equity, sustainability, and grassroots empowerment, and highlighted Chaudhary Charan Singh's vision of rural development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 00:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The newly inaugurated Chaudhary Charan Singh Centre for Agribusiness and Rural Entrepreneurship at Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi recently organized a two-day National Rural Conclave, themed 'The Rising Rural: Mapping the Trajectories towards Viksit Bharat.' The event aimed to explore rural transformation in India, emphasizing equity, sustainability, and grassroots empowerment.

As India aims for Viksit Bharat by 2047, the conclave gathered policymakers, academics, and development practitioners to discuss the future of rural livelihoods, agrarian change, entrepreneurship, and social inclusion. Keynote speaker Mr Harsh Lohit emphasized Chaudhary Charan Singh's vision of empowering farmers and rural workers, highlighting his contribution to rural India's development.

Experts from various organizations, including the World Bank Group and the United Nations Environment Programme, discussed water, land, and sustainable livelihoods. They stressed the importance of integrated strategies that connect water, land, and food systems and advocated for community-driven development approaches. The event concluded with a call to reimagine rural India through collaboration and innovation.

