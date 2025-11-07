Left Menu

150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Celebrating Cultural Nationalism in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the lasting impact of 'Vande Mataram' on national consciousness as celebrations for its 150th anniversary commence. Gatherings at the Guwahati Secretariat and the Assam Police headquarters featured synchronized renditions, emphasizing the song's role in inspiring unity and cultural nationalism throughout India.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the enduring impact the national song 'Vande Mataram' has had on cultural nationalism in India as part of the 150th-anniversary celebrations. The event took place at the secretariat complex in Guwahati on Friday.

The Chief Minister addressed a gathering consisting of officials and citizens, highlighting how 'Vande Mataram' has for generations inspired courage, unity, and a deep-seated national pride among Indians. "It has stirred the nation's conscience and fired its imagination," Sarma remarked in a social media post.

The celebrations also extended to the Assam Police headquarters, where DGP Harmeet Singh and other senior officials sang the anthem. Assam Police's official handle shared on social media how unified voices paid tribute to what they called 'the soul of India'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

