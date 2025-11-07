Vande Mataram: A Legacy of Unity and National Pride

Vande Mataram, the iconic anthem celebrating India's freedom movement, was honored on its 150th anniversary at the historical Gingee Fort. Senior BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy underscored its significance in inspiring generations toward unity and national pride.

Participating in the event, Reddy, the national co-incharge of BJP's Tamil Nadu and Karnataka affairs, stated that the song had been a beacon for freedom fighters and continues to evoke patriotic sentiment today. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Reddy highlighted the country's united strides toward a developed India.

Originally penned by Bengali novelist Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on November 7, 1875, Vande Mataram was commemorated with a puja at the Venkataraman Temple by BJP members to invoke blessings for unity and prosperity. The event emphasized the anthem's enduring legacy as a pillar of national identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)