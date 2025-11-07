Left Menu

Vande Mataram: A Legacy of Unity and National Pride

Vande Mataram, the legendary anthem, commemorates the legacy of the freedom movement, invoking a sense of unity. Celebrating its 150th anniversary at Gingee Fort, BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy emphasized its influence on freedom fighters. The anthem, penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, remains a symbol of national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Villupuram(Tn) | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Vande Mataram, the iconic anthem celebrating India's freedom movement, was honored on its 150th anniversary at the historical Gingee Fort. Senior BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy underscored its significance in inspiring generations toward unity and national pride.

Participating in the event, Reddy, the national co-incharge of BJP's Tamil Nadu and Karnataka affairs, stated that the song had been a beacon for freedom fighters and continues to evoke patriotic sentiment today. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Reddy highlighted the country's united strides toward a developed India.

Originally penned by Bengali novelist Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on November 7, 1875, Vande Mataram was commemorated with a puja at the Venkataraman Temple by BJP members to invoke blessings for unity and prosperity. The event emphasized the anthem's enduring legacy as a pillar of national identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

