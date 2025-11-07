Left Menu

AI Video Sparks Controversy Over Wildlife Misrepresentation

Nagpur Police have addressed an AI-generated video depicting a man giving liquor to a tiger, potentially damaging the Pench Tiger Reserve's reputation. Going viral on social media, the misleading clip was mistakenly believed to be set in Madhya Pradesh. Authorities are cautioning against spreading such misinformation.

  • India

In Nagpur district, police have taken action against an Instagram user for an AI-generated video depicting a man giving liquor to a tiger, triggering concerns over its implications for the wildlife reserve's image.

The six-second clip, which went viral, featured an intoxicated man interacting with a tiger in what appeared to be an empty village street, leading to widespread misinformation.

The Nagpur Rural Police have issued a notice and stressed the damaging potential of such reels, urging the public to refrain from sharing misleading content that could harm wildlife reserves' reputations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

