AI Video Sparks Controversy Over Wildlife Misrepresentation

In Nagpur district, police have taken action against an Instagram user for an AI-generated video depicting a man giving liquor to a tiger, triggering concerns over its implications for the wildlife reserve's image.

The six-second clip, which went viral, featured an intoxicated man interacting with a tiger in what appeared to be an empty village street, leading to widespread misinformation.

The Nagpur Rural Police have issued a notice and stressed the damaging potential of such reels, urging the public to refrain from sharing misleading content that could harm wildlife reserves' reputations.

(With inputs from agencies.)