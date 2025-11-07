AI Video Sparks Controversy Over Wildlife Misrepresentation
Nagpur Police have addressed an AI-generated video depicting a man giving liquor to a tiger, potentially damaging the Pench Tiger Reserve's reputation. Going viral on social media, the misleading clip was mistakenly believed to be set in Madhya Pradesh. Authorities are cautioning against spreading such misinformation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In Nagpur district, police have taken action against an Instagram user for an AI-generated video depicting a man giving liquor to a tiger, triggering concerns over its implications for the wildlife reserve's image.
The six-second clip, which went viral, featured an intoxicated man interacting with a tiger in what appeared to be an empty village street, leading to widespread misinformation.
The Nagpur Rural Police have issued a notice and stressed the damaging potential of such reels, urging the public to refrain from sharing misleading content that could harm wildlife reserves' reputations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Denmark Enforces Social Media Ban for Young Teens
Denmark's Bold Move: Social Media Age Restriction Under 15
Social media campaigns to be run under which people can write 'Vande Mataram' in their language to promote unity: Amit Shah in Patna.
NDA govt encouraging youth to make social media reels to divert attention from pressing issues, alleges Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Bihar.
Social Media Mourns the Loss of Travel Influencer Anunay Sood