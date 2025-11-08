Hindus are 'responsible' for Bharat: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that Hindus are ''responsible'' for Bharat, asserting that the RSS aims to organise Hindu society for the glory of the nation, not for power.

He said there is no ''Ahindu'' (non-Hindu) in India, as everyone is a descendant of the same ancestors, and the core culture of the country is Hindu.

Bhagwat made the remarks while delivering a lecture on '100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons' here.

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and people from various walks of life were present.

''When an organised force is raised in the form of Sangh (RSS), it doesn't want power. It doesn't want prominence in the society. It just wants to serve, organise the society for the glory of Bharat Mata. Somehow, in our country, people found it very hard to believe, but now they believe,'' Bhagwat said.

He said that when questions are raised about why RSS focuses on Hindu society, the answer is that Hindus are responsible for Bharat.

''It is not that the British gave us nationhood; we are an ancient nation. Everywhere in the world, people agree that every nation has its core culture. There are many inhabitants, but there is a core culture. What is the core culture of Bharat? Whatever description we give, it leads us to the word Hindu,'' he said.

Stating that there is actually no ''Ahindu'' in Bharat, Bhagwat said all Muslims and Christians are ''descendants of the same ancestors.'' ''They probably don't know it, or they are made to forget it,'' he added.

''Knowingly or unknowingly, everybody follows Bharateeya culture, so nobody is Ahindu, and every Hindu must realise he is a Hindu, because being Hindu means being responsible for Bharat,'' he said.

''That is why the organisation of Hindu society, that is why Bharat is a Hindu Rashtra. It is not contradictory with anything we are doing today. On the contrary, this conforms with the Constitution we are following today,'' he added.

Bhagwat said the whole of Hindu society needs to be organised, as Hindu society in its prime strength and glory always seeks to unite the world.

''Sanatana Dharma is Hindu Rashtra and the progress of Sanatana Dharma is the progress of Bharat,'' he said.

Noting that the path for RSS has not been easy, Bhagwat said the organisation faced fierce opposition for about 60-70 years, including two bans and violent attacks on Swayamsevaks.

''There were two bans. There was a third as well, but it was not much of a ban. There were oppositions, criticisms. Swayamsevaks were murdered. In every way, it was tried that we should not thrive. But Swayamsevaks give their all to the Sangh and don't want anything in return. On that basis, we have mastered all these situations and are in a state where there is some credibility in society,'' he said.

Rejecting claims that RSS was born as a reaction to circumstances, Bhagwat said, ''Organisation of a society is not against anyone, it is not a reaction. It is the normal state, and it needs to be maintained. Sangh was thought of and implemented out of this need.'' Reiterating that RSS is not a reactionary body, he said the Sangh has come to fulfil, not destroy. ''It is not in opposition to anything. It is an organisation of the society, not in the society. Now we have a strong presence in the country, but we are not satisfied, because the whole society has to be organised. Organisation of society through manmaking.'' Highlighting social faults that have emerged over time, Bhagwat said, ''We have forgotten who we are as Bharat. We have to make everybody remember who we are, and we have to remove all the differences. Our tradition is—we create unity without disturbing the diversity. Diversity is the decoration of unity.'' He said in the centenary year, RSS's first concern is to take its work to every village and every stratum of society, across all castes and classes.

''We see Hindu society as one homogenous society, but the world sees so much diversity. We have to reach every diversity,'' he said.

''We want to organise the Hindu society. The whole of the Hindu society... all 142 crore people with so many religious denominations, and some of them came from outside during the course of history,'' he said, adding that RSS has started dialogue with those who do not consider themselves Hindus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)