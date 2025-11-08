Left Menu

Bangladeshi woman staying illegally in Gwalior comes under police scanner

The woman told the police that she was from Bangladesh, said Dagar.Police are questioning the youth who lives with her and examining the womans mobile phone to determine how she arrived in the city and what she had been doing during her stay, the official added.

A Bangladeshi woman allegedly living illegally in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city is being investigated, police said on Saturday.

The woman has been staying with a male friend in Govindpuri, within the jurisdiction of the University police station, for the past year, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vineeta Dagar said they had received information about a "suspicious woman" staying in a flat in the area. A team reached the house and asked her to produce identity documents, which she failed to show, the official said.

Cops recovered a Bangladeshi birth certificate from her. The woman told the police that she was from Bangladesh, said Dagar.

Police are questioning the youth who lives with her and examining the woman's mobile phone to determine how she arrived in the city and what she had been doing during her stay, the official added.

