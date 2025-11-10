Left Menu

VBYLD 2026: Record Youth Participation in Quiz Sets Stage for National Dialogue

Over 50 lakh young Indians participated in the quiz contest for the VBYLD 2026, surpassing previous records. The initiative, aimed at engaging youth in governance discourse, featured nearly equal gender participation. The next phase includes an essay round on crucial national themes shaping India's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:56 IST
VBYLD 2026: Record Youth Participation in Quiz Sets Stage for National Dialogue
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark movement, over 50 lakh young Indians have engaged in the VBYLD 2026 Quiz, setting a new record for participation. The quiz sought to identify candidates for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, scheduled for January, organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

This year, the event saw contributions from youth across all 28 states and eight Union Territories, with a strong representation of 51% male and 49% female participants. States such as Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, and West Bengal led in numbers, demonstrating significant enthusiasm and motivation among the youth.

Following this engagement, the next phase will involve an essay competition focusing on ten pivotal national themes. With topics ranging from youth in governance to India's cultural diplomacy, this initiative is aimed at harnessing young voices in shaping India's progress toward becoming a developed nation.

TRENDING

1
Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

 India
2
Unveiling the Hidden Power of Goniothalamus simonsii: A New Horizon in Medicinal Research

Unveiling the Hidden Power of Goniothalamus simonsii: A New Horizon in Medic...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Seeks Urgent Aid for Cyclone Montha Devastation

Andhra Pradesh Seeks Urgent Aid for Cyclone Montha Devastation

 India
4
Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

 Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025