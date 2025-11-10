VBYLD 2026: Record Youth Participation in Quiz Sets Stage for National Dialogue
Over 50 lakh young Indians participated in the quiz contest for the VBYLD 2026, surpassing previous records. The initiative, aimed at engaging youth in governance discourse, featured nearly equal gender participation. The next phase includes an essay round on crucial national themes shaping India's future.
In a landmark movement, over 50 lakh young Indians have engaged in the VBYLD 2026 Quiz, setting a new record for participation. The quiz sought to identify candidates for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, scheduled for January, organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
This year, the event saw contributions from youth across all 28 states and eight Union Territories, with a strong representation of 51% male and 49% female participants. States such as Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, and West Bengal led in numbers, demonstrating significant enthusiasm and motivation among the youth.
Following this engagement, the next phase will involve an essay competition focusing on ten pivotal national themes. With topics ranging from youth in governance to India's cultural diplomacy, this initiative is aimed at harnessing young voices in shaping India's progress toward becoming a developed nation.
