Hollywood's Starlit Vatican Visit

Pope Leo is set to host around three dozen Hollywood stars, including Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, and Adam Scott, at the Vatican. This significant meeting is expected to merge the worlds of faith and entertainment in an unprecedented gathering.

Updated: 11-11-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:31 IST
In an unprecedented confluence of cinema and spirituality, Pope Leo will host a remarkable roster of Hollywood stars at the Vatican this weekend. This landmark event is drawing attention from both religious devotees and film enthusiasts alike.

Among those set to meet Pope Leo are renowned actors Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, and Adam Scott. The Vatican announced the gathering on Monday, indicating a unique opportunity for dialogue between prominent figures from vastly different spheres.

The meeting underscores how cultural boundaries are increasingly being blurred, with the Vatican opening its doors to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. It remains to be seen how this interaction will influence the dialogue between art and spirituality.

