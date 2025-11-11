Hollywood's Starlit Vatican Visit

In an unprecedented confluence of cinema and spirituality, Pope Leo will host a remarkable roster of Hollywood stars at the Vatican this weekend. This landmark event is drawing attention from both religious devotees and film enthusiasts alike.

Among those set to meet Pope Leo are renowned actors Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, and Adam Scott. The Vatican announced the gathering on Monday, indicating a unique opportunity for dialogue between prominent figures from vastly different spheres.

The meeting underscores how cultural boundaries are increasingly being blurred, with the Vatican opening its doors to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. It remains to be seen how this interaction will influence the dialogue between art and spirituality.

(With inputs from agencies.)