Honoring the Legacy of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary, highlighting his work as a freedom fighter and educationist. Maulana Azad, India's first Education Minister, played a vital role in promoting communal harmony and shaping post-Independence education policies.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a moment on Monday to honor the memory of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary. She praised him for his invaluable contributions as a freedom fighter and an advocate of communal harmony.
Banerjee, in a heartfelt message posted on social media platform X, described Azad as a 'symbol of Hindu-Muslim harmony,' noting his significant roles as a freedom fighter, educationist, and former Union Minister.
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, recognized as the country's first Education Minister, was instrumental in India's freedom struggle and in crafting the nation's education policy post-Independence. His birth anniversary is commemorated as 'National Education Day' to celebrate his lasting legacy.
