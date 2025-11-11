Bharat Tex 2026: Pioneering Global Textile Innovation

India is gearing up for 'Bharat Tex 2026', a leading global textiles and apparel event scheduled for July 14-17, as announced by the organisers on Tuesday.

The Bharat Tex Trade Federation (BTTF) will hold this third edition at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, following the significant success of its previous editions.

This edition promises to elevate India's standing in the textile industry by highlighting Industry 4.0, ESG goals, and providing platforms for MSMEs and startups.

(With inputs from agencies.)