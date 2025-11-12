Bengaluru Airport and Mitti Café: Brewing Inclusion

At Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, transformation is happening one cup of coffee at a time with the launch of the third Mitti Café. Under the stewardship of Mr. Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO of BIAL, the airport is now the global leader with the most cafés run by disabled individuals, positioning inclusion at its core.

Supported through the CSR initiatives of Bajaj Finserv and Zscaler, Mitti Café reflects a shift in public space usage - transforming airports into environments that embrace, employ, and empower. Launched in October 2025 at Terminal 2, the dynamic café symbolizes a move towards a more inclusive society.

Mitti Café started as a bold dream to provide dignified livelihoods for adults with disabilities. With continued backing from partners like Bajaj Finserv and Zscaler, Mitti Café has grown into a celebrated model of inclusive employment, further enhancing Bengaluru's reputation for innovation and empathy-focused development.

(With inputs from agencies.)