Left Menu

Bengaluru Airport and Mitti Café: Brewing Inclusion

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, led by Mr. Hari Marar, has opened its third Mitti Café outlet. Known for its inclusive employment opportunities for persons with disabilities, Mitti Café, supported by Bajaj Finserv and Zscaler, is reshaping airport environments as spaces of empowerment and inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:25 IST
Bengaluru Airport and Mitti Café: Brewing Inclusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, transformation is happening one cup of coffee at a time with the launch of the third Mitti Café. Under the stewardship of Mr. Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO of BIAL, the airport is now the global leader with the most cafés run by disabled individuals, positioning inclusion at its core.

Supported through the CSR initiatives of Bajaj Finserv and Zscaler, Mitti Café reflects a shift in public space usage - transforming airports into environments that embrace, employ, and empower. Launched in October 2025 at Terminal 2, the dynamic café symbolizes a move towards a more inclusive society.

Mitti Café started as a bold dream to provide dignified livelihoods for adults with disabilities. With continued backing from partners like Bajaj Finserv and Zscaler, Mitti Café has grown into a celebrated model of inclusive employment, further enhancing Bengaluru's reputation for innovation and empathy-focused development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wanted Fugitive Nabbed After 26 Years on the Run

Wanted Fugitive Nabbed After 26 Years on the Run

 India
2
Bihar Votes: A Battle of Mandates and Change

Bihar Votes: A Battle of Mandates and Change

 India
3
Budget Battle: Czech Parliament Faces Fiscal Showdown

Budget Battle: Czech Parliament Faces Fiscal Showdown

 Global
4
Real Estate and the Climate Conundrum: India's $1 Trillion Uplift

Real Estate and the Climate Conundrum: India's $1 Trillion Uplift

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025