Lights, Camera, Action: Dehradun's Cinematic Celebration at DIFF 2025
The 10th Dehradun International Film Festival in 2025 captivated cinephiles, featuring prominent filmmakers and actors such as Jashn Agnihotri. The event celebrated cinema, creativity, and cultural stories, with special sessions for budding filmmakers and awards for notable attendees. It showcased Dehradun's evolving status as a creative hub.
The 10th Dehradun International Film Festival (DIFF) enthralled movie enthusiasts at PVR Centrio Mall from November 7-9, 2025, positioning Dehradun as a burgeoning hub for cinematic creativity. The festival featured filmmakers and actors from across India and beyond, highlighting Bollywood's glamour through profound storytelling. Jashn Agnihotri was a standout guest, sharing insights and encouraging Uttarakhand's upcoming talent.
More than just a film showcase, DIFF celebrated ideas and the Indian cinematic approach, reflecting the state's growing support for creative endeavors. The festival continued the following day at Tulas University, where aspiring filmmakers engaged in discussions, panels, and workshops led by industry professionals including Agnihotri.
Notable guests such as Sudipto Sen, Ranvir Shorey, Mukesh Khanna, and others enriched the festival. The event recognized Agnihotri with an award for her contributions. Organized by Rajesh Sharma, DIFF has evolved from humble beginnings to one of North India's top film festivals, blending regional cinema with mainstream blockbusters and socially relevant themes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
