Actor Prakash Raj's Surprising Connection to Online Betting Scandal
Actor Prakash Raj appeared before Telangana's Special Investigation Team regarding an online betting app promotion case. He was questioned about his involvement in a 2016 advertisement for the app. Raj clarified he withdrew before betting began and emphasized betting's negative impact on youth under the Telangana Gaming Act.
Actor Prakash Raj on Wednesday faced questioning by the Telangana government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a case concerning the promotion of an online betting application, police sources confirmed.
The actor clarified that he had participated in an advertisement for the app back in 2016, before betting commenced. He emphasized that he ceased his involvement and did not accept payment once he realized the nature of the app.
The investigation, part of a broader effort to curb illegal betting, is conducted under the Telangana Gaming Act, 2017, which prohibits all forms of online betting. Raj urged young people to abstain from gambling activities, citing significant impacts on youth.
