Left Menu

Actor Prakash Raj's Surprising Connection to Online Betting Scandal

Actor Prakash Raj appeared before Telangana's Special Investigation Team regarding an online betting app promotion case. He was questioned about his involvement in a 2016 advertisement for the app. Raj clarified he withdrew before betting began and emphasized betting's negative impact on youth under the Telangana Gaming Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:24 IST
Actor Prakash Raj's Surprising Connection to Online Betting Scandal
Prakash Raj
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Prakash Raj on Wednesday faced questioning by the Telangana government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a case concerning the promotion of an online betting application, police sources confirmed.

The actor clarified that he had participated in an advertisement for the app back in 2016, before betting commenced. He emphasized that he ceased his involvement and did not accept payment once he realized the nature of the app.

The investigation, part of a broader effort to curb illegal betting, is conducted under the Telangana Gaming Act, 2017, which prohibits all forms of online betting. Raj urged young people to abstain from gambling activities, citing significant impacts on youth.

TRENDING

1
Amendment Empowers Pakistani Army, Limits Supreme Court

Amendment Empowers Pakistani Army, Limits Supreme Court

 Global
2
Dhruv Jurel Expresses Camaraderie over Competition with Rishabh Pant Ahead of South Africa Clash

Dhruv Jurel Expresses Camaraderie over Competition with Rishabh Pant Ahead o...

 India
3
Opposition parties to contest 2026 Assam assembly polls together to free people from BJP's 'misrule': State Cong chief Gaurav Gogoi.

Opposition parties to contest 2026 Assam assembly polls together to free peo...

 India
4
Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Draws Moderate First Day Subscription

Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Draws Moderate First Day Subscription

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025