Maharashtra's New Policy Poised to Transform Jewellery Industry

Maharashtra's ambitious Gems and Jewellery Policy 2025 aims to turn the state into a globally competitive hub, promising investments of Rs 1 lakh crore and creating 5 lakh jobs. The policy focuses on financial incentives, skilling, and innovation to drive industry growth and international competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:01 IST
In a landmark move, Maharashtra's government has unveiled its ambitious Gems and Jewellery Policy 2025. This policy, hailed by industry experts, seeks to establish the state as a global giant in the jewellery sector.

With a vision to attract Rs 1 lakh crore in investments and create 5 lakh jobs, the policy is poised to catalyze significant growth. The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, backed by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, celebrated this development, calling it a vital boost to India's jewellery economy.

The policy encompasses financial incentives totaling Rs 13,835 crore, expansive infrastructure projects like the India Jewellery Park Mumbai (IJPM), and focused efforts on skilling and technology. These initiatives are expected to enhance the industry's global standing and support India's goal of achieving USD 100 billion in gem and jewellery exports by 2047.

