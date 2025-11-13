Left Menu

Artists Postpone Shows in Wake of Tragic Delhi Blast

Singer Armaan Malik and actor Piyush Mishra have both postponed their shows in respect of the recent tragic blast in Delhi. Malik's concert set for November 15 is postponed, while Mishra canceled his Gurugram event, also originally scheduled for November 15, prioritizing public safety and respect for victims.

Artists Postpone Shows in Wake of Tragic Delhi Blast
Singer Armaan Malik (Image source: Armaan's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
In an unexpected turn of events, popular singer Armaan Malik announced the postponement of his much-anticipated Delhi concert, originally slated for November 15. The artist took to Instagram to express his regret, attributing the decision to recent tragic events that have cast a shadow over the city.

Organizers made the call following a deadly blast in Delhi, with Malik sharing a heartfelt note underscoring the importance of prioritizing the safety and well-being of attendees, artists, and crew. The concert, initially scheduled to take place at Nexus Select Citywalk, has been postponed, and the artist promised updates for fans holding onto existing tickets.

Similarly, actor Piyush Mishra revealed via Instagram that his show in Gurugram on the same date has been canceled. Highlighting respect for the victims and current safety concerns, Mishra, too, pledged to reschedule once conditions stabilize. The blast near Delhi's Red Fort resulted in 12 fatalities, serving as a somber reminder of the unpredictable nature of safety in crowded public spaces.

