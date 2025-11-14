Left Menu

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush Ignite the Screen with 'Tere Ishk Mein'

The much-awaited film 'Tere Ishk Mein' starring Kriti Sanon and Dhanush is heading to cinemas. Kriti, who dreams of being directed by Aanand L Rai in a love story, embraces a raw acting approach for this role. The film is set to release on November 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 23:14 IST
Kriti Sanon and Dhanush Ignite the Screen with 'Tere Ishk Mein'
Kriti Sanon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kriti Sanon and Dhanush are set to dazzle the big screen as their film 'Tere Ishk Mein' prepares for its cinema debut. The film's trailer has recently been released, igniting anticipation among fans.

This project holds special significance for Kriti Sanon, an avid admirer of emotional romances, who has long aspired to work with director Aanand L Rai. She expressed her excitement about finally being cast in one of his films, highlighting that it has been a longstanding dream.

Adopting a unique approach for this role, Kriti decided to forgo her usual meticulous preparation to align with the director's vision, allowing herself to explore her character, Mukti, in an unvarnished manner. Set against the backdrop of intense romance, Kriti plays Mukti, whose love story with Dhanush's character, Shankar, is tumultuous yet profound. 'Tere Ishk Mein', produced by a collaboration including Aanand L Rai and T-Series, is slated for a November 28 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

