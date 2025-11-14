A Stamp of Legacy: Honoring Tamil King 'Perum Pidugu' Mutharayar
The Tamil Nadu government has requested a commemorative postage stamp to honor Tamil King 'Perum Pidugu' Mutharayar. This initiative aims to celebrate the historical contributions of Tamil kings to nation-building and promote cultural awareness among the youth. The stamp seeks to symbolically integrate Tamil Nadu with the rest of India.
The government of Tamil Nadu has made an appeal to the central authorities, urging them to release a commemorative postage stamp in tribute to 'Perum Pidugu' Mutharayar, a celebrated Tamil King. The move is designed to highlight the integral role played by Tamil kings in the development of the nation.
In a formal letter addressed to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Siva V Meyyanathan emphasized the importance of educating the younger generation about Tamil history, politics, and culture through this initiative. The issuance of the stamp intends to strengthen Tamil Nadu's emotional connection with India.
Mutharayar, a notable chieftain from the Mutharayar dynasty, is renowned for his contributions to governance, agriculture, and the arts in the 8th Century. Significantly, his rule in the Tiruchirappalli region transformed it into a prosperous granary through advanced irrigation systems, remnants of which are evident in historical inscriptions.
