Honoring a Legend: Celebrating Birsa Munda’s Legacy

Uttar Pradesh leadership commemorated Birsa Munda, a seminal figure in tribal and freedom struggles, on his 150th birth anniversary. Known for challenging British rule, Munda's contributions to tribal culture and Indian independence continue to inspire. His revolutionary activities highlight his impact on India's socio-political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-11-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 11:10 IST
Birsa Munda
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt homage, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers celebrated the 150th anniversary of Birsa Munda's birth, a notable leader in tribal and national freedom movements. The tribute coincides with 'Janjatiye Gaurav Diwas'—a day dedicated to recognizing tribal heroes.

Adityanath lauded Munda on social platform X, emphasizing his dedication to the nation's honor. Munda's leadership embodied unwavering resistance against oppression and a profound connection to his homeland's spirit, sparking a renaissance of dignity and resistance.

Deputy Chief Ministers echoed this sentiment, characterizing Munda as a pivotal freedom fighter and social reformer. His legacy, stemming from a formidable uprising against British dominion, remains a beacon of inspiration across generations, illustrating the enduring spirit of India's struggle for justice and autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

