Celebrating Unity: Arunachal Governor Highlights State Foundation Days

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik celebrated the foundation days of Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, emphasizing the cultural and spiritual bonds among these states. He noted their shared tribal identity and the natural beauty they possess as Himalayan regions during a Raj Bhavan event in Arunachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:10 IST
K T Parnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik extended warm greetings to the residents of Jharkhand and Uttarakhand within the northeastern state on their foundation day celebrations. Parnaik emphasized the longstanding cultural, geographical, and spiritual connections binding these regions together.

The well-wishes coincide with Jharkhand's foundation day on November 15 and Uttarakhand's statehood celebration on November 9. Parnaik highlighted the shared tribal identity and rich community life between Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh, exemplified in their customs and festivals.

Furthermore, Parnaik underscored the profound ties between Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh, both Himalayan states known for their natural beauty, spiritual heritage, and cultural practices. At an event held at the Raj Bhavan, he also honored Dr. Krishna Chowlu, a notable scientist, for his work on documenting orchids in Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

