Celebrating Unity: Arunachal Governor Highlights State Foundation Days

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik extended warm greetings to the residents of Jharkhand and Uttarakhand within the northeastern state on their foundation day celebrations. Parnaik emphasized the longstanding cultural, geographical, and spiritual connections binding these regions together.

The well-wishes coincide with Jharkhand's foundation day on November 15 and Uttarakhand's statehood celebration on November 9. Parnaik highlighted the shared tribal identity and rich community life between Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh, exemplified in their customs and festivals.

Furthermore, Parnaik underscored the profound ties between Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh, both Himalayan states known for their natural beauty, spiritual heritage, and cultural practices. At an event held at the Raj Bhavan, he also honored Dr. Krishna Chowlu, a notable scientist, for his work on documenting orchids in Arunachal Pradesh.

