Cinematic Titans Honored: Rajinikanth and Balakrishna Celebrate 50 Years at IFFI

Legendary actors Rajinikanth and Nandamuri Balakrishna are set to be honored at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to celebrate their enduring influence, after reaching a remarkable milestone of 50 years in the industry. The festival is scheduled from November 20 to 28 in Goa.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L Murugan announced the upcoming recognition in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The ceremony will take place at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, acknowledging the actors' iconic contributions to Indian film and storytelling across decades.

Rajinikanth, a Tamil cinema stalwart, and Nandamuri Balakrishna, a leading figure in Telugu cinema, have both left a lasting impact thanks to their diverse body of work and wide-reaching popularity. This year, the IFFI will feature a new gala float parade and showcase films from 84 countries, with a special focus on Japanese cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)