Left Menu

Cinematic Titans Honored: Rajinikanth and Balakrishna Celebrate 50 Years at IFFI

Rajinikanth and Nandamuri Balakrishna, renowned for their significant impact on Indian cinema, will be celebrated at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for their 50-year careers. Honored for their contributions to film and culture, the festival occurs from November 20 to 28 in Goa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:39 IST
Cinematic Titans Honored: Rajinikanth and Balakrishna Celebrate 50 Years at IFFI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary actors Rajinikanth and Nandamuri Balakrishna are set to be honored at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to celebrate their enduring influence, after reaching a remarkable milestone of 50 years in the industry. The festival is scheduled from November 20 to 28 in Goa.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L Murugan announced the upcoming recognition in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The ceremony will take place at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, acknowledging the actors' iconic contributions to Indian film and storytelling across decades.

Rajinikanth, a Tamil cinema stalwart, and Nandamuri Balakrishna, a leading figure in Telugu cinema, have both left a lasting impact thanks to their diverse body of work and wide-reaching popularity. This year, the IFFI will feature a new gala float parade and showcase films from 84 countries, with a special focus on Japanese cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Alert as Abandoned Bags Cause Panic in Mumbai

Security Alert as Abandoned Bags Cause Panic in Mumbai

 India
2
Delhi's Breathing Struggles: 'Very Poor' Air Quality Persists Amid Rising Toxic Levels

Delhi's Breathing Struggles: 'Very Poor' Air Quality Persists Amid Rising To...

 India
3
Floods in Muwasi: Gaza's Struggle Against Nature and Conflict

Floods in Muwasi: Gaza's Struggle Against Nature and Conflict

 Global
4
Ex-Union Minister's Dramatic Exit: A Protest Against BJP's Alleged Misdeeds

Ex-Union Minister's Dramatic Exit: A Protest Against BJP's Alleged Misdeeds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025