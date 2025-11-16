Left Menu

Piracy Crackdown: Key Suspect Arrested in Film Piracy Racket

The city police have arrested Ravi, a major suspect in a film piracy case accused of releasing pirated movies online. Operating from abroad, Ravi was caught upon his return to India. His actions resulted in significant financial damage to the film industry until his recent arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-11-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 18:08 IST
In a significant breakthrough, city police have apprehended Ravi, a primary suspect in an extensive film piracy operation.

Ravi, who operated the illegal uploads from abroad, was arrested on Saturday following his return to India, according to police sources.

Producers previously reported him for causing substantial financial losses to the film industry by distributing pirated movies online.

