Telugu Film Industry Strikes Back: Mastermind Behind 65 Piracy Websites Arrested
The Hyderabad cyber crime police have arrested Ravi Emandi, the alleged mastermind behind a major piracy network affecting the Telugu film industry. Emandi ran over 65 mirror websites, diverting users to illegal betting platforms. His arrest follows a widespread investigation into the pirating of newly released Telugu films.
- Country:
- India
The Hyderabad cyber crime police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting Ravi Emandi, the suspected ringleader of an extensive piracy operation adversely affecting the Telugu film industry.
Authorities allege that Emandi operated more than 65 mirror websites, which not only hosted pirated films like 'Kantara Chapter 1' and 'Mirai' but also redirected countless users to illicit betting sites, exacerbating the financial toll on the public.
Top members of the Telugu film fraternity, including actors and directors, have expressed their gratitude for the police's diligent efforts to address this issue. The arrest, a culmination of in-depth investigations, marks a critical point in the fight against piracy in India.
