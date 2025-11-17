Telugu Film Industry Strikes Back: Mastermind Behind 65 Piracy Websites Arrested

The Hyderabad cyber crime police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting Ravi Emandi, the suspected ringleader of an extensive piracy operation adversely affecting the Telugu film industry.

Authorities allege that Emandi operated more than 65 mirror websites, which not only hosted pirated films like 'Kantara Chapter 1' and 'Mirai' but also redirected countless users to illicit betting sites, exacerbating the financial toll on the public.

Top members of the Telugu film fraternity, including actors and directors, have expressed their gratitude for the police's diligent efforts to address this issue. The arrest, a culmination of in-depth investigations, marks a critical point in the fight against piracy in India.