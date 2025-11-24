Left Menu

Legendary Dharmendra: An Immortal Icon of Indian Cinema Passes Away

Veteran actor Dharmendra, a legend of Indian cinema, passed away at 89. Renowned for a career spanning 65 years and 300 films, he left an indelible mark on the industry. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta mourned his loss, acknowledging his monumental contributions to Indian society and cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:56 IST
Legendary Dharmendra: An Immortal Icon of Indian Cinema Passes Away
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian cinema world is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic figures, veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away in Mumbai at the age of 89. His illustrious career spanned over 65 years, during which he starred in around 300 films including classics like 'Satyakam' and 'Sholay.'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her condolences, calling Dharmendra an 'immortal icon' and a 'simple personality' beloved by generations. She emphasized his ability to convey the emotions, struggles, and sentiments of Indian society through his performances.

His passing marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. Gupta also offered prayers for the peace of his soul and strength for his family and fan base, a community profoundly affected by his loss. 'Om Shanti,' she added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Israel's Bold Interest Rate Cut: Navigating Inflation and Economic Growth

Bank of Israel's Bold Interest Rate Cut: Navigating Inflation and Economic G...

 Global
2
India's Quantum Leap: Establishing State-of-the-Art Quantum Facilities

India's Quantum Leap: Establishing State-of-the-Art Quantum Facilities

 India
3
Lithium Hunt in Jammu and Kashmir: Government Awaits G2-Level Exploration Findings

Lithium Hunt in Jammu and Kashmir: Government Awaits G2-Level Exploration Fi...

 India
4
U.S. and Ukraine Seek Common Ground in Peace Talks with Russia

U.S. and Ukraine Seek Common Ground in Peace Talks with Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025