Legendary Dharmendra: An Immortal Icon of Indian Cinema Passes Away
Veteran actor Dharmendra, a legend of Indian cinema, passed away at 89. Renowned for a career spanning 65 years and 300 films, he left an indelible mark on the industry. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta mourned his loss, acknowledging his monumental contributions to Indian society and cinema.
The Indian cinema world is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic figures, veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away in Mumbai at the age of 89. His illustrious career spanned over 65 years, during which he starred in around 300 films including classics like 'Satyakam' and 'Sholay.'
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her condolences, calling Dharmendra an 'immortal icon' and a 'simple personality' beloved by generations. She emphasized his ability to convey the emotions, struggles, and sentiments of Indian society through his performances.
His passing marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. Gupta also offered prayers for the peace of his soul and strength for his family and fan base, a community profoundly affected by his loss. 'Om Shanti,' she added.
