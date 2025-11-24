End of an Era: Dharmendra's Unforgettable Legacy in Indian Cinema

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed deep sorrow over the death of veteran actor Dharmendra. He lauded Dharmendra's illustrious career, which showcased hard work, dedication, and love for cinema.

Dharmendra passed away at 89 in his Mumbai home, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema history. Known for his natural acting style and emotional depth, he brought joy to countless viewers with performances in films such as 'Sholay' and 'Chupke Chupke'.

Pawar highlighted the unforgettable portrayal of 'Veeru' in 'Sholay' as a testament to Dharmendra's enduring legacy. His departure marks a significant loss for the Hindi film industry, and Pawar offered his condolences to the late actor's family and admirers.

(With inputs from agencies.)