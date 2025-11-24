PHARMAINNOVATE Summit 2025: Pioneering Drug Development and Delivery
The 2nd PHARMAINNOVATE SUMMIT 2025, organized by Galgotias College of Pharmacy, brought together global experts to discuss advances in pharmaceutical sciences. Distinguished speakers explored topics such as engineered proteins for targeted therapy and innovative biomaterials for gene delivery, highlighting the importance of academia-industry collaboration for innovation.
The 2nd PHARMAINNOVATE SUMMIT 2025, titled 'From Molecule to Medicine: Drug Development, Drug Delivery & Life-Saving Therapies,' successfully gathered prestigious academicians, researchers, and industry experts worldwide at Galgotias College of Pharmacy.
With strong backing from the College's Chairman, Mr. Suneel Galgotia, and an empowering inaugural speech by CEO Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, the event emphasized fostering knowledge exchange and innovation in pharmaceutical sciences. The conference underscored Galgotias as a burgeoning hub of excellence in the field.
Notable speakers like Prof. Vladimir Tolmachev of Uppsala University and Prof. Wenxin Wang of the University of Dublin, among others, discussed crucial breakthroughs in targeted therapies, gene delivery, and academia-industry alliances. The scholarly engagement showcased with over 1300 registrations and numerous abstract submissions, further cementing the event's impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
