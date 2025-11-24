Dharmendra: From Bollywood Stardom to Political Challenges

Dharmendra, a celebrated Bollywood actor, ventured into politics in 2004 and secured a seat in the Lok Sabha representing Bikaner on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. His transition from the silver screen to the political arena was marked by both triumph and tribulation.

Despite his star power drawing widespread attention and support during the campaign, his political career was soon overshadowed by low participation in parliamentary debates and appearances. Dharmendra himself expressed regret over his political stint, articulating that an actor's foray into politics might divide their audience.

Nevertheless, Dharmendra's legacy in politics lives on through his family's continued involvement. His wife, Hema Malini, and son, Sunny Deol, have both participated in elections under the BJP banner, highlighting a family's ongoing connection to the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)