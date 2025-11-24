Left Menu

High-Tech Surveillance Ensures Safe Pilgrimage at Sabarimala Temple

With 450 CCTV cameras and a collaborative effort between the police and Travancore Devaswom Board, security at Sabarimala temple is heightened for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season. The surveillance ensures constant monitoring and immediate action in emergencies, enhancing safety for thousands of devotees visiting the shrine annually.

In a bid to secure the Sabarimala temple during the bustling Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, a comprehensive surveillance system featuring 450 CCTV cameras has been rolled out.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the police and the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the temple, ensuring round-the-clock monitoring for safety.

The setup includes dedicated control rooms and aims to swiftly address emergencies, control crowds, and deter unlawful activities, enhancing the safety of lakhs of devotees visiting during this annual pilgrimage.

