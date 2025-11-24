High-Tech Surveillance Ensures Safe Pilgrimage at Sabarimala Temple

In a bid to secure the Sabarimala temple during the bustling Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, a comprehensive surveillance system featuring 450 CCTV cameras has been rolled out.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the police and the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the temple, ensuring round-the-clock monitoring for safety.

The setup includes dedicated control rooms and aims to swiftly address emergencies, control crowds, and deter unlawful activities, enhancing the safety of lakhs of devotees visiting during this annual pilgrimage.

(With inputs from agencies.)