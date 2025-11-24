High-Tech Surveillance Ensures Safe Pilgrimage at Sabarimala Temple
With 450 CCTV cameras and a collaborative effort between the police and Travancore Devaswom Board, security at Sabarimala temple is heightened for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season. The surveillance ensures constant monitoring and immediate action in emergencies, enhancing safety for thousands of devotees visiting the shrine annually.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bid to secure the Sabarimala temple during the bustling Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, a comprehensive surveillance system featuring 450 CCTV cameras has been rolled out.
The initiative is a collaborative effort between the police and the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the temple, ensuring round-the-clock monitoring for safety.
The setup includes dedicated control rooms and aims to swiftly address emergencies, control crowds, and deter unlawful activities, enhancing the safety of lakhs of devotees visiting during this annual pilgrimage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sabarimala
- security
- Surveillance
- CCTV
- traveleds
- pilgrimage
- Devaswom
- police
- temple
- devotees
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sabarimala gold row: BJP demands arrest of Ex-Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran
Enhanced Security Measures at Sabarimala: RAF Deployed for Pilgrimage Season
Left govt deliberately mismanaging Sabarimala pilgrimage, alleges UDF
Chardham Yatra Packages Announced by Epic Yatra for the 2026 Pilgrimage Season
Former Devaswom Board President remanded to 14-day judicial custody in Sabarimala gold theft case