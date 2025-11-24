Left Menu

Amit Panghal's Unforgettable Meeting with Bollywood Legend Dharmendra

Indian boxer Amit Panghal cherished a lifelong dream to meet Bollywood legend Dharmendra. After winning an Asian Games gold in 2018, Panghal expressed his wish, and Dharmendra invited him to his home. The meeting left a lasting impression on Panghal, who fondly recalls their discussions on life and perseverance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:30 IST
After achieving a historic win at the Asian Games in 2018, Indian boxer Amit Panghal had one wish: to meet Bollywood superstar Dharmendra. His dream came true when the legendary actor invited him to his residence in Mumbai, where they bonded over lunch.

Panghal, overwhelmed by the meeting, found a mentor in Dharmendra. The veteran actor offered life lessons and advised Panghal to remain dedicated and resilient in his career. Panghal recalls the meeting as a deeply cherished experience.

Although Dharmendra passed away recently, Panghal holds onto the invaluable conversation and memories of the actor's warmth and wisdom. The encounter remains a defining moment for the boxer, whose admiration for Dharmendra has only deepened over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

