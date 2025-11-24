Amit Panghal's Unforgettable Meeting with Bollywood Legend Dharmendra

After achieving a historic win at the Asian Games in 2018, Indian boxer Amit Panghal had one wish: to meet Bollywood superstar Dharmendra. His dream came true when the legendary actor invited him to his residence in Mumbai, where they bonded over lunch.

Panghal, overwhelmed by the meeting, found a mentor in Dharmendra. The veteran actor offered life lessons and advised Panghal to remain dedicated and resilient in his career. Panghal recalls the meeting as a deeply cherished experience.

Although Dharmendra passed away recently, Panghal holds onto the invaluable conversation and memories of the actor's warmth and wisdom. The encounter remains a defining moment for the boxer, whose admiration for Dharmendra has only deepened over time.

