Legendary Actor Dharmendra Passes Away at 89

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday mourned the passing of iconic Indian cinema actor, Dharmendra. The revered actor breathed his last in Mumbai at the age of 89.

In a heartfelt post on X, Yadav expressed his sadness over the demise of the legendary actor, offering his deepest tributes to the stalwart whose distinguished career enriched the film industry.

Lauding Dharmendra's unforgettable contributions, Yadav prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family and fans in coping with the loss.

