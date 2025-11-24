Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Honors Dharmendra's Legacy

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas paid tribute to late Bollywood icon Dharmendra, hailing his passing as a 'big loss for cinema.' She reflected on how the Deol family welcomed her early in her career, and noted Dharmendra's enduring legacy in both films and personal influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:14 IST
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt social media tribute, Priyanka Chopra Jonas commemorated the life and legacy of late Bollywood star Dharmendra, whose death marks a significant loss to the film industry.

The celebrated 'Sholay' actor passed away on Monday at the age of 89, leaving behind a career spanning over six decades. Chopra Jonas reminisced about the warmth the Deol family, led by Dharmendra, extended to her as a newcomer in Hindi cinema.

Priyanka expressed gratitude for Dharmendra's early support in her career, noting his unique ability to leave a lasting impression through both his films and his magnetic presence. She conveyed her condolences to the entire Deol family, highlighting Dharmendra's enduring legacy as a true Hindi film hero.

(With inputs from agencies.)

