Priyanka Chopra Jonas Honors Dharmendra's Legacy

In a heartfelt social media tribute, Priyanka Chopra Jonas commemorated the life and legacy of late Bollywood star Dharmendra, whose death marks a significant loss to the film industry.

The celebrated 'Sholay' actor passed away on Monday at the age of 89, leaving behind a career spanning over six decades. Chopra Jonas reminisced about the warmth the Deol family, led by Dharmendra, extended to her as a newcomer in Hindi cinema.

Priyanka expressed gratitude for Dharmendra's early support in her career, noting his unique ability to leave a lasting impression through both his films and his magnetic presence. She conveyed her condolences to the entire Deol family, highlighting Dharmendra's enduring legacy as a true Hindi film hero.

(With inputs from agencies.)