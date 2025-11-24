Priyanka Chopra Jonas Honors Dharmendra's Legacy
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas paid tribute to late Bollywood icon Dharmendra, hailing his passing as a 'big loss for cinema.' She reflected on how the Deol family welcomed her early in her career, and noted Dharmendra's enduring legacy in both films and personal influence.
- Country:
- India
In a heartfelt social media tribute, Priyanka Chopra Jonas commemorated the life and legacy of late Bollywood star Dharmendra, whose death marks a significant loss to the film industry.
The celebrated 'Sholay' actor passed away on Monday at the age of 89, leaving behind a career spanning over six decades. Chopra Jonas reminisced about the warmth the Deol family, led by Dharmendra, extended to her as a newcomer in Hindi cinema.
Priyanka expressed gratitude for Dharmendra's early support in her career, noting his unique ability to leave a lasting impression through both his films and his magnetic presence. She conveyed her condolences to the entire Deol family, highlighting Dharmendra's enduring legacy as a true Hindi film hero.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab's Illuminating Tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur
Honoring the Legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Tribute to Courage and Sacrifice
A Farewell to the Cinematic Legend: Dharmendra's Legacy Lives On
Farewell to Dharmendra: The End of an Era in Indian Cinema
End of an Era: Dharmendra, India's Cinematic He-Man, Passes Away at 89