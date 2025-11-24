Devotee's Generous Donation Boosts TTD's Shravan Project
A devotee named N Virat from Tirupati donated over 100 hearing aids worth Rs 20 lakh to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ Shravan Project. These aids are aimed at assisting hearing-impaired children post-training. The donation was formally accepted by TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal.
A generous donation has amplified the efforts of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' Shravan Project. On Monday, N Virat, a devotee from Tirupati, contributed over 100 hearing aids worth Rs 20 lakh.
These devices were officially handed over to TTD's executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal, marking a significant boost to the project, dedicated to supporting hearing-impaired infants and children.
Following their training, the children will receive these aids to enhance their auditory abilities. TTD, guardian of the world's wealthiest Hindu shrine, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, acknowledged the donation's impact in their ongoing mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
