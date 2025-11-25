Honoring Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Tribute to Courage and Sacrifice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur, acknowledging the 350th anniversary of his martyrdom. The PM highlighted the Sikh guru's unparalleled courage and sacrifice.

Born on April 1, 1621, in Amritsar, Guru Tegh Bahadur was the son of Guru Hargobind and served as the ninth Sikh guru.

He was martyred on November 24, 1675, under orders from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb for his defense of faith and humanity, a sacrifice that continues to inspire society.