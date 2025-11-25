Honoring Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Tribute to Courage and Sacrifice
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur on the 350th anniversary of his martyrdom, honoring his courage and sacrifice for faith and humanity. Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, was born in Amritsar in 1621 and martyred by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1675.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur, acknowledging the 350th anniversary of his martyrdom. The PM highlighted the Sikh guru's unparalleled courage and sacrifice.
Born on April 1, 1621, in Amritsar, Guru Tegh Bahadur was the son of Guru Hargobind and served as the ninth Sikh guru.
He was martyred on November 24, 1675, under orders from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb for his defense of faith and humanity, a sacrifice that continues to inspire society.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celebrating Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy: A Journey of Faith and Courage
Ram Temple's 'Dhwaj Arohan' Marks New Era of Faith
Honoring the Legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Symbol of Faith and Sacrifice
Honoring the Legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Tribute to Courage and Sacrifice
Assam Celebrates Courage: Lachit Borphukan Day Fetes Legendary Hero