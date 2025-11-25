Assam Plans Quasi-Judicial Body to Preserve Vaishnavite Heritage

The Assam government took a significant step on Tuesday by proposing the formation of a quasi-judicial body known as the Satra Preservation and Development Commission. The initiative aims to protect, maintain, and regulate socio-cultural organizations, specifically addressing the challenges faced by Vaishnavite monasteries.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta, presenting 'The Assam Satra Preservation and Development Commission Bill, 2025' in the assembly, highlighted the issues of encroachment, fragmented records, and weak institutional coordination plaguing the 'satras'. These factors hinder the lawful safeguarding and sustainable management of the monastic centers.

The proposed commission will be endowed with powers typically reserved for a civil court, tasked with not only addressing appeals and initiating inquiries but also recommending conservation strategies for heritage sites. This legislative move is aimed at establishing a robust framework for the cultural preservation and development of Assam's Vaishnavite heritage.

