Homage to a Hero: Tribute to Wing Commander Namansh Syal

Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur paid a solemn visit to the ancestral village of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who tragically perished in a Tejas aircraft crash during the Dubai Air Show.

Expressing heartfelt condolences in Kangra, Thakur commended the late pilot's bravery and dedication, emphasizing the nation's great loss.

He pledged to ensure an exhaustive investigation and promised to maintain communication with key officials to expedite the post-mortem report.

