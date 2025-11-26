Left Menu

Homage to a Hero: Tribute to Wing Commander Namansh Syal

Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur visited the village of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who died in a Tejas aircraft crash at the Dubai Air Show. Thakur paid respects, expressed condolences, and promised a thorough investigation. He assured that he would follow up with authorities on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:55 IST
Wing Commander Namansh Syal
  • Country:
  • India

Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur paid a solemn visit to the ancestral village of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who tragically perished in a Tejas aircraft crash during the Dubai Air Show.

Expressing heartfelt condolences in Kangra, Thakur commended the late pilot's bravery and dedication, emphasizing the nation's great loss.

He pledged to ensure an exhaustive investigation and promised to maintain communication with key officials to expedite the post-mortem report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

